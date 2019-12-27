Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the November 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMED opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

