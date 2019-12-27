Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 82.4% in December

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 95.6% in December
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Up 95.6% in December
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Short Interest Up 87.6% in December
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Short Interest Up 87.6% in December
Koppers Holdings Inc. Short Interest Update
Koppers Holdings Inc. Short Interest Update
Sharps Compliance Corp. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Sharps Compliance Corp. Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Tantech Holdings Ltd Short Interest Up 82.4% in December
Tantech Holdings Ltd Short Interest Up 82.4% in December
Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc Grows By 79.7%
Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc Grows By 79.7%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report