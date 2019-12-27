Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 79.7%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the November 28th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

