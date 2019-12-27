CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Up 83.7% in December

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 28th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

