Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter worth $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.