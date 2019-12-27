Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Target Price at $54.63

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

