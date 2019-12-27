Analysts Set Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Target Price at $5.94

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTIC stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

