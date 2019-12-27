PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives $4.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. PFSweb has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.74.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PFSweb will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,832,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 719,182 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

