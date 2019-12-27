Analysts Set Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) PT at $7.43

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DO. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $934.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.77. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,074 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,476,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 481,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 332,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

