Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $6.43

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

