Brokerages Set Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Price Target at GBX 165.71

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.71 ($2.18).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 160.30 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.03. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.80 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $801.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

