Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rambus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rambus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

