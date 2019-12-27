TEMCO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64,984.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $64,984.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00181945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.01214189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,152,524,816 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

