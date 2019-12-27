Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 320,656 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.