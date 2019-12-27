Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 87.5% in December

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 28th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 124.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

