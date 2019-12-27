Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expands By 119.6%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the November 28th total of 73,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

UTI opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.