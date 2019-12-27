Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the November 28th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $446,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,423,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

