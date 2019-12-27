Short Interest in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Rises By 113.9%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the November 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

