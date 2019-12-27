Short Interest in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Rises By 113.9%

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the November 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.
Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Neurometrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
