Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SVBI stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88. Severn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

