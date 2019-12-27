Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the November 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 24.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 204,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Dover Motorsports has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

