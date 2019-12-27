SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of SNDE stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.