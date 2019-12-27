Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of VVV opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,641,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 993,754 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 795,348 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

