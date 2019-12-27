Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LLNW. B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

