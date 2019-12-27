Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given $4.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

