IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Receives $108.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 779.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,275 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in IDACORP by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,664 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after buying an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

