Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) PT at $7.40

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.