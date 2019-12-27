DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $49,955.00 and $53.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00643098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

