IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,456,877 coins and its circulating supply is 501,107,896 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

