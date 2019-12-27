Chimpion Reaches One Day Volume of $207,219.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $207,219.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.