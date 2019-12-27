Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 297.17 ($3.91).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 311.20 ($4.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.29. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

