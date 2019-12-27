Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

