LockTrip Price Tops $0.42 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gatecoin, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $1,792.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010779 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003384 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

