Sentivate Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $192,683.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,305,608,555 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

