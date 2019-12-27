Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 214.29% from the stock’s current price.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.63. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.