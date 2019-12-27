AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

AGMH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

