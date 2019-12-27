Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 49.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

