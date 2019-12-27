Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 49.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.