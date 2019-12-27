Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 860,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.58 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $535.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

