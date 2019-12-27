ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Short Interest Down 27.4% in December

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the November 28th total of 19,070,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 2.23. ArQule has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ArQule by 1,566.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 249,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ArQule by 438.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ArQule in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the second quarter worth $3,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.