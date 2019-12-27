Short Interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Increases By 20.3%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 28th total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 101,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $8.08 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

