Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

