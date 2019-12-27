Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the November 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
In other Aravive news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $15.62.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
