Short Interest in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rises By 40.2%

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.35. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in American National Insurance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 196,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American National Insurance by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $12,376,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Insurance by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.