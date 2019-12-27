Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.