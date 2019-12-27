Espers (ESP) Market Cap Tops $348,416.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market cap of $348,416.00 and $42.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00234138 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.