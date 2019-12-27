Target Coin Price Down 96.7% Over Last 7 Days (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Target Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

