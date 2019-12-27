Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $579.51 on Friday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $337.67 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $724,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equinix by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

