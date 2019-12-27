The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

