LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

