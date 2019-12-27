LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Analyst Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Project-X Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week
Project-X Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week
Espers Market Cap Tops $348,416.00
Espers Market Cap Tops $348,416.00
Target Coin Price Down 96.7% Over Last 7 Days
Target Coin Price Down 96.7% Over Last 7 Days
Equinix Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Equinix Inc Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
The Hackett Group, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
The Hackett Group, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
LyondellBasell Industries NV Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
LyondellBasell Industries NV Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report