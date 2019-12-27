Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,800 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $718,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Beigene by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.56 EPS for the current year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Analyst Recommendations for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

