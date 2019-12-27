Cobham plc (LON:COB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cobham plc (LON:COB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.74).

Several research analysts recently commented on COB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of COB opened at GBX 164.30 ($2.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.19.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

