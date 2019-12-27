James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

